OSHP: Woman died after rear-ending garbage truck in Adams County

MEIGS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 75-year-old woman has died after she crashed into a garbage truck Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened around 7:09 a.m. Tuesday morning. Troopers said 75-year-old Regina Foster was driving a 2008 Saturn Aura southbound on SR-41 near Pioneer Drive in Meigs Township when she hit the back of a stopped garbage truck.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Adams County coroner, OSHP said.

Two people were in the garbage truck when the crash happened; OSHP said neither of them were hurt.