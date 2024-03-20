OSHP: Teenager, trooper injured in two-vehicle crash

MEIGS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A teenager and a state trooper were injured in a two-vehicle crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Davis Memorial Road in Adams County at approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, OSHP said.

According to highway patrol, a 19-year-old was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on Davis Memorial Road. A 27-year-old state trooper was also on the same road traveling westbound in a 2021 marked Dodge Charger, OSHP said.

Police said the two drivers crashed head-on.

The 19-year-old was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, OSHP said. The trooper had minor injuries and was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital, police said.

OSHP said the teenager was not wearing a seat belt.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

OSHP has not said if any charges will be filed.

