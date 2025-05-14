OSHP: School bus crashed in Adams County, injuring 13 students and driver

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Adams County Ohio Valley School District bus crashed Wednesday morning with students on board, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SR-125 near Tiffin Township.

According to troopers, the driver of the bus drove off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert, an embankment and a large rock. On board the bus were 16 students, 13 of which received medical treatment for what troopers called "minor, non-life-threatening injuries."

The bus driver was also treated for minor injuries.

OSHP did not say why the bus crashed, or what led up to the bus driving off the side of the roadway.

On social media, the school district said parents and guardians of all the students involved in the crash were contacted, and that no life-threatening injuries were identified.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority," the school district's statement on social media reads. "At the time of the incident, students were on board along with the driver. A small number of students sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. We are grateful to report that no life-threatening injuries have been identified."

The district said it is working closely with law enforcement while the investigation into the crash is ongoing.