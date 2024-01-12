OSHP: Pedestrian hit in Adams County died at hospital

WINCHESTER TWP., Ohio — A pedestrian who was hit while walking along a road in Adams County Thursday night died at the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said 33-year-old Heather Grooms was walking north on Eckmansville Road just south of Russellville Road at around 9:16 p.m. Thursday night when she was hit by the driver of a 2015 Honda Accord.

Grooms was taken to Adams County Regional Medical Center by first responders, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital, OSHP said.

The driver was not hurt in the crash; OSHP did not say whether the driver would face charges, or what may have been the cause for the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by OSHP.