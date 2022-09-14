Deputies: Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in Adams County

PEEBLES, Ohio — A husband and wife are dead after a murder-suicide in Peebles, Adams County deputies said Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a 32-year-old man shot and killed his wife at around 2:15 p.m. at Southern Ohio Lumber company, drove away and later took his own life at the intersection of State Routes 32 and 41. Families have been notified.

Deputies said the couple was getting a divorce. Their names have not been released. A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said they will provide more information when it is available.

