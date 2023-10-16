OSHP: 1 dead after driving into utility pole in Adams County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after officials said he drove off the side of the road and hit a utility pole in Adams County Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation found that 56-year-old Robert W. Scott of West Union was driving westbound on Wheat Ridge Road in Oliver Township at around 11:20 a.m. when he drove off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, OSHP said.

OSHP's Georgetown Post is investigating the crash.