WEST UNION, Ohio — The Ohio BCI is investigating after a body was found at a West Union home early Tuesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the body of 43-year-old Sarah Young was discovered at her home in the 12500 block of State Route 136 just after midnight Tuesday. There was no word on the cause of death or who discovered Young's body.

The Ohio BCI is leading the investigation into Young's death, the sheriff's office said.