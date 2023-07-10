Watch Now
Adams County officials seeking tips after house fire ruled arson

PEEBLES, Ohio — Investigators are hoping the public can provide information about a house fire that destroyed a home in Peebles, Ohio on June 30, according to a press release.

The Peebles Fire Department responded to a house fire at 155 Wendell Avenue at around 4:26 a.m. that day, officials said. Ultimately, the Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau determined the cause of the fire was arson.

Fire crews who responded to the fire determined the owner of the property was not home when the fire began.

No one was injured in the fire.

However, State Fire Marshal investigators are hoping people can provide information that could lead them to the person responsible.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, an organization designed to help assist investigators in Ohio, has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for setting the fire.

Anyone with information can reach out to the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800.589.2728.

