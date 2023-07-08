Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAdams County

Actions

10 hospitalized after suspected exposure to fentanyl at Adams County Jail; inmates moved to fire station

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police lights
Posted at 11:41 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 23:41:18-04

WEST UNION, Ohio — Inmates at the Adams County Jail were transferred to the West Union Fire Department Friday night out of an abundance of caution after 10 people were hospitalized for suspected exposure to fentanyl.

Bob Ruebusch, chief deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office, said two female inmates started experiencing overdose symptoms at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Another inmate told officials she was the one who gave them drugs, also admitting to providing drugs to a separate cell with 10 male inmates.

The two female inmates were treated and taken to the hospital. Ruebusch said three correction officers, one probation officer, one court bailiff and three EMTs were also exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl. They were also hospitalized.

Inmates were moved out of the jail as a hazmat company works to clean the jail floor by floor. Ruebusch said local firefighters were first to help decontaminate inmates inside the jail.

"Everyone did a great job. Big thank you to the first responders — local police officers, probation officers, all the EMTS and the fire department. All of them have my deepest respect," Ruebusch said.

Ruebusch said all but one person has been released from the hospital. They expect that person to be released by the end of the night.

READ MORE
'Very scary for everybody involved': 6 employees treated for overdose at Grant County jail
Kenton County mother sentenced to 33 years in prison after 2-year-old son dies from ingesting fentanyl
Overdose deaths in Butler County prompts sheriff to visit U.S. southern border to Mexico

Watch Live:

Local and National Headline

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.