Acrobats, aerialists, and more are back as Cirque du Soleil returns to Cincy

High-flying acrobats and stunt performers share the story of Corteo
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo will be performed. It follows a festive parade imagined by a clown. The clown pictures his own funeral taking place as if it were a carnival.
Posted at 9:08 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 09:08:44-04

CINCINNATI — Talented acrobats, aerialists, dancers and performers have made their way to Cincinnati for the return of Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo.

The production is in its 19th year, traveling to 20 countries to dazzle more than 10 million people.

Corteo means cortege in Italian, which means a joyous procession.

The show follows a festive parade imagined by a clown. The clown pictures his own funeral taking place as if it were a carnival.

Fifty-three performers rotate between their main acts including acrobatics, Cyr wheel, trampoline routines, trapeze artists and more.

Justin Buss is one of the Cyr wheel artists. Buss has been perfecting the Cyr wheel for 15 years and represents Canada as the World Champion. The competition was held several years ago at Mount St. Joe in Delhi.

The artists represent 27 different nationalities and travel 10 weeks at a time with the show.

Many of them have a main act and then are incorporated into other scenes.

Performers change costumes 2-7 times per show. There are more than 2,500 costume pieces in the show wardrobe.

Artists perform on a circular stage inside the arena. Hand-painted curtains divide the stage in half to give different perspectives to the audience.

Heritage Bank Center is hosting 5 shows this weekend.

  • Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are still available at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

