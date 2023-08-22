‘A tragic incident.’ Student killed, dozens more hurt as school bus overturns in crash

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A student died and dozens others were injured, including one with serious injuries, after an elementary school bus overturned in a crash involving an oncoming vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Northwestern Local Schools bus had 52 students and one driver aboard at the time of the crash, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The student who died at the scene was ejected from the bus during the crash.

First responders from German Twp. and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office immediately requested medical helicopters be put on standby to respond, and additional area departments were requested for mutual aid.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation into the crash, also responded to the scene.

Dispatchers said nine EMS units were dispatched to the scene as of 8:25 a.m.

Dayton Children’s Hospital officials said they were receiving and treating patients from the crash.

“The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association has declared a mass casualty incident, per its protocol. Dayton Children’s managed the situation with normal operations. Dayton Children’s emergency department saw 22 children from the crash. Some came by ambulance and some were brought by their parents,” the hospital said in a statement.

Northwestern Local Schools alerted families about the crash on Facebook.

“There has been a bus accident on one of our elementary routes,” the post stated.

In a second post, the district said families would be notified if their child was involved in the bus crash, and they would be able to pick their child up once they’ve been contacted.

Parents rushed to the area, and a parent unification center was established at the German Twp. Firehouse, 3940 Lawrenceville Drive.

First responders asked to keep parents back from the scene so that crews could work to treat anyone injured.

Troy Road was blocked in the area for hours.

The school district also posted a message informing parents the afternoon preschool program has been cancelled today.