A double treat in the night sky

CINCINNATI — What a spectacle in the sky! Many stargazers were out on Sunday night to catch the annual peak to the Perseid meteor shower but they got an extra visual effect, the aurora borealis!

Pictures started rolling into our inboxes early Monday morning with questions like, "What am I seeing here? Are the auroras back again?"

And the answer was yes!

Check out this photo from Colerain Township submitted by Bub Lambert and Anya Krodel.

Colerain Township - Bub Lambert and Anya Krodel Auroras Sunday night



And this one from Jeremy Nesbitt in Mt. Orab, taken around 2 a.m. Monday.

Jeremy Nesbitt

Auroras in Mt. Orab Sunday night



A geomagnetic storm lead to auroras being seen as far south as Mississippi. The "storm" strength reached a kp index of 8, which is high enough to see the auroras here in the Tri-State and well into Tennessee and sometimes, portions of Mississippi.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, we are still seeing a geomagnetic storm, but it's starting to fade, albeit slowly. We are still at a 7.33. If it were dark now, we'd just barely see the auroras.

The kp index is set to drop to 6 tonight, which would take us out of the viewing window. But we'll see! Here's the aurora viewing map:

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Aurora Forecast Monday night



There's another thing working against us tonight and that's the cloud deck moving in from the west. We should be looking at a mostly cloudy sky tonight and even some isolated showers.

I spoke with astronomer Dean Regas earlier and he said "while there's a chance for an encore this evening, it's a slight chance." Dean noted that the clouds are a big part of this.

He also shared this amazing 4-hour time lapse photo from Ed Finke. Regas said, "this incredible 4 hour exposure captured the star trails around the North Star, a Perseid meteor and the faint glow of the Northern Lights over Cincinnati."

Ed Finke - Courtesy of Dean Regas Auroras and Shooting stars

