5K helps fund mental health programs transforming Cincinnati-area schools

CINCINNATI — While a Tri-State nonprofit's programs run year-long, one event each year helps fund programs that are changing the way young Cincinnatians talk about mental health.

1 N 5 works with schools and community organizations to prevent suicide by erasing the stigma of mental health and illness. Each year, the organization hosts the Warrior Run 5K, which helps fund those programs.

At Walnut Hills High School, students and teachers have embraced the resources provided by the nonprofit, crafting their Sources of Strength program.

The Sources of Strength program is a club run by adult advisers with student ambassadors at every grade level. The students are trained to be a resource for other students who may be in crisis or need support.

"We are called Sources of Strength, and we're made up of kids from all over the school, and we talk about how we rely on these parts of the wheel for strength when we need it," said Laura Brogden, a Walnut Hills High School teacher.

The program's wheel highlights different aspects of strength, including physical health, spirituality and mentors — elements that each student has inside them or wants to accomplish.

Students use this wheel of emotions and feeling, during mental health awareness programs

"So you look at the aspects of physical health, spirituality, mentors, that's something that each student hasn't inside of them or wants to accomplish," Brogden said. "We help bring out what works for each student during our meetings."

The program represents a significant shift from previous generations, when mental health wasn't as openly discussed in schools.

Sources of strength student club, Walnut Hills High School

Students have discovered the power of simple conversations in supporting their peers' mental health.

"I didn't really realize how much, like, talking to people could change their lives — just asking about someone's day can make them feel better and feel like they have someone to talk to," said Annette Veidleman, a Walnut Hills senior. "I feel like with the club, we've shown that that's like a really big thing, and talking about mental health is so important because you can kind of feel like you're like drowning or alone, and this creates a space where you don't have to feel like that."

Staff told us they've noticed students becoming more open about seeking therapy and mental health support.

"I think a lot of our kids are very open about needing therapy and having it be something that is just a kind of a natural part of their life. You would go to the doctor if you had a pain in your leg, and so if you have something going on in your head that you can't really deal with it on your own, then you get help," said Ashley Morgan, assistant principal at Walnut Hills.

Community members can support 1 N 5's mission and help fund these vital school programs by participating in the Warrior Run 5K on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. in Mariemont. Registration is available for both the 5K and 1-mile walk options.