37-year-old man fatally shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Walnut Hills late Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Just after 11:30 a.m., CPD responded to a reported shooting at 2500 block of Gilbert Avenue. Police found William Miree dead at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

WCPO was at the scene and Gilbert Avenue was closed at E McMillan Street street for a couple hours. It has since reopened.

Any suspect information or what led up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation from by the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit and anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.