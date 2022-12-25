Watch Now
35th Annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Dinner held today in Covington

Posted at 6:53 AM, Dec 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 06:53:39-05

The annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner will return Sunday for its 35th year.

Those who attend will receive a free Christmas meal, complete with mashed potatoes, green beans, turkey, ham and cakes.

There will also be toys for kids and a raffle for kids’ bicycles.

“It’s for people that don't have anywhere to go,” said Tom Hall with the Sunday Morning Club. “Don't have anybody to eat dinner with or whatever. They don't have toys for their kids. They’ll come and they can get some.”

Hall hopes the event will serve 1000 people. He said 250 to 300 people are expected to volunteer.

“It's just something for people to do to help other people,” he said. “And it's the same people every year that we get to do this.”

It’s being held at the Covington Scottish Rite building located at 1553 Madison Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Christmas morning. The meal will be served between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Attendees do not have to register in advance.

Volunteers will be welcome. No advanced sign up is required.

