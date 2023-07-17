3 teens swim 2.1 miles from mainland Italy to Sicily for a good cause

CINCINNATI — A typical summer swim is a relaxing, carefree jaunt at your local pool. In many cases you probably wouldn't clock a lap swam in an Olympic-size pool, but for three local swimmers this summer, they went much further: They swam the Strait of Messina, a 2.1 mile-long body of water between Sicily and mainland Italy.

"We wanted to take it to like a bigger level and do something a little bit more out there. And we thought this is a good challenge," said 17-year-old Natalie Gockerman.

Last year, Natalie and 17-year-olds Chloe Otten and Sydney Herr got connected with Swim Across America and held a swim in their community pool that helped raise $15,000.

"It just feels like I'm part of something bigger than myself," she said.

This year was bigger. A chance for an open water swim through the strait detailed by Homer in "The Odyssey" to help raise awareness and more money.

It wasn't always easy.

Chloe said, "there's no line at the bottom of the ocean to follow. So that was probably the biggest challenge, trying to figure out what route we had to go to make sure we got to the ending."

Sydney said, "I got on the boat for like five minutes just to calm myself down. And like I kind of thought about how this one wasn't about me. I was swimming for those kids battling with cancer. So, I got back in and pushed through. I think that was my biggest takeaway, just being able to help others and push through this one."

The "Marlins in Messina" as they call themselves, know what they are working toward is important. Swim Across America has raised more than $100 million for cancer research over the last 36 years.

The goal this year for the girls is $50,000 and early on they've raised a little more than $2,000

They said the focus is to find pediatric cancer cures.

"My grandma, she passed away from cancer a couple years back. And then my cousin also sadly passed away from heart failure last summer," Chloe said, "so this opportunity was like, a great way for me to connect with people who fought like my grandma, and then kids like my cousin."

As the three friends spend the rest of this summer preparing for senior year, the work done already to help others is an invaluable life lesson.

Natalie said the experience taught her that she can "use things that I love to do to make a difference for other people. Like, I've been swimming my whole life and just last year, I figured out a way to sort of turn it into something…for our community."

Sydney said she found it makes for a great leadership role and "I've gotten to connect with Chloe and Natalie more and just organizing all the events like with Kendra Scott...last year and this year. It just kind of makes me feel like I have a role in helping these kids."

Chloe said this opportunity really feels like giving back and "it's been a great way to connect with the community and find a way to help others while doing what we love at the same time."