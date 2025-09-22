Police: 3 people shot, 2 fatally, in Independence late Sunday night

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Three people were shot — two fatally — in Independence, Ky. on Monday morning, according to Independence Police Captain Mike Brock.

Kenton County dispatchers told us a call reporting a shooting at an apartment complex on Regal Ridge Drive in Independence at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Brock told us when officers arrived, they found one man outside with a gunshot wound; Brock said they also received information that a possibly armed suspect had run into a nearby wooded area.

Here's what police told us at the scene:

Officers called in SWAT and K9 officers to search the wooded area, Brock said. Police said they were searching for the suspects when they heard roughly eight gunshots. Not long after, police said they found a man and woman dead in the wooded area.

No other injuries were reported. Police initially released an alert to neighbors in the area, but Brock said there is no longer any suspected threat to the public.

The third person shot was taken to an area hospital, but police have not provided an update on his condition, but said he was critically wounded.

Police have not released any information about the three people who were shot, or what led up to the shooting. The identities of the people found dead have also not been released.