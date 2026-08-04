CINCINNATI — It was a missing child case that deeply touched the Cincinnati community in August of 2006, and WCPO 9 News will take you inside the investigation that uncovered the horrible truth no one working the case wanted to find.

"Marcus: The Search for the Truth" offers a close, firsthand look at the disappearance and killing of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel, a special needs child whose story deeply affected the Cincinnati community. As the community volunteered time to search for him and held out hope for his safe return, investigators were noticing conflicting stories from his foster parents, Liz and David Carroll.

Click here to watch a preview of the documentary:

20 years after Marcus Fiesel’s murder, new WCPO 9 documentary reveals how investigators cracked the case

The special blends archive footage from WCPO 9 News with new interviews with investigators on the case, including Joe Deters, Sean Donovan and Mark Piepmeier and from defense attorney Norm Aubin. The special will take viewers beyond the headlines to detail how the Carrolls' alibi unraveled. WCPO 9 anchors Tanya O’Rourke and Adrian Whitsett host the special.

“In the more than 30 years I’ve worked at WCPO 9, there are a few stories you just can’t shake,” O’Rourke said. “What happened to Marcus and the reaction the community had to his disappearance and, ultimately, his murder, is something that never leaves me. Listening to the people who cracked this case explain how it unfolded was riveting and I felt certain it was something that greater Cincinnati, so invested in Marcus 20 years ago, would appreciate watching.”

After the premiere, wcpo.com will show never-before-heard investigator interviews with the Carrolls and a deeper look at major changes made to the foster care system after Fiesel's death.

"Marcus: The Search for the Truth" airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WCPO 9, and will re-air on the WCPO 9 streaming apps at 10 p.m., and again on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.