2 Tri-State food banks among locations receiving state assistance during government shutdown

CINCINNATI — Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati and Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield are among the nine Ohio food banks that will receive funding from the state amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the state will provide up to $25 million for Ohio food banks and emergency relief benefits while full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are unavailable.

Though the federal government said in court filings it will drain contingency funds to partially cover SNAP benefits, officials warned that money will be delayed.

The governor announced the following food banks in the state would receive extra funding from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services:



Freestore Foodbank – $795,637.50

Greater Cleveland Food Bank – $1,170,837.50

Toledo Seagate Food Bank – $570,937.50

Mid-Ohio Food Collective – $1,440,337.50

Shared Harvest Foodbank – $1,431,937.50

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank – $887,337.50

Second Harvest Foodbank of the Mahoning Valley – $427,437.50

Second Harvest Foodbank of North Central Ohio – $275,537.50

The governor said the amount chosen was based on the number of customers each food bank has who get SNAP benefits.

As part of the plan, an additional $18 million in emergency relief benefits for the state's 63,000-plus Ohio Works First recipients, low-income families with children at or below 50% of the federal poverty level.

Per the governor's plan, these families are set to receive their typical monthly allotment, plus an additional weekly benefit equaling 25% of their typical monthly allotment. The weekly payments will last up to four weeks or until federal SNAP funding resumes.

Families can expect to see their first installment by Friday, Nov. 7.