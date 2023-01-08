2 injured after verbal altercation leads to gunfire at Hard Rock Cafe

CINCINNATI — Two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a verbal altercation led to gunfire at the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Cincinnati, Cincinnati Police report.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the scene at 1000 Broadway at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

One subject was charged and arrested with felonious assault, Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham of the Cincinnati Police said.

Investigation is ongoing by District Four Investigative Unit.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.