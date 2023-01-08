Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 injured after verbal altercation leads to gunfire at Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock 1-8-23.jpg
John Schmitt<br/><br/>
Police respond to altercation involving gunfire at the Hard Rock Cafe in Cincinnati.
Hard Rock 1-8-23.jpg
Posted at 7:04 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 07:04:44-05

CINCINNATI — Two individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a verbal altercation led to gunfire at the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Cincinnati, Cincinnati Police report.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the scene at 1000 Broadway at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

One subject was charged and arrested with felonious assault, Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham of the Cincinnati Police said.

Investigation is ongoing by District Four Investigative Unit.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Arnold's Bar and Grill to close temporarily for undisclosed movie shoot St. Bernard Rumpke facility faces second fire within 2 months 29-year-old driver killed in Lower Price Hill crash

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.