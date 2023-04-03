13-year-old critically injured in West Price Hill shooting; therapy dog sent to St. James school

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in West Price Hill on Saturday, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Gilsey Avenue around 1 p.m.

Cincinnati police have released few details. We do not know what led up to the shooting. No one has been arrested.

A spokesperson for St. Xavier High School confirmed to WCPO the school sent a counselor and a facility dog for therapy to St. James school.

When WCPO reached out for comment about a possible St. James' student injured in the shooting, staff said "No comment."

Cincinnati police also refused to identify which school the student attended.