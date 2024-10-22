11 tax levies on November ballot in Butler Co.; how to calculate what you're voting for

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Eleven tax levies will appear on Butler County ballots in the Nov. 5 general election. Some of the tax proposals are renewals and some are new tax increase requests to fund building schools in two local districts, county agencies and services, and two local libraries.

The Butler County Auditor’s office has an online levy calculator. On the auditor's site, property owners can see what it would cost them if they vote in favor of the proposed levies. Simply type in your address, and then click the "Levy Calculator" button on the search results.

The only countywide tax on the ballot is a .5-mill additional 5-year operating levy for the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board (MHARS). Residents will also vote on two library system levies and levies for two school districts, Monroe Local School District and Princeton City School District.

The other six levies are for local Butler County municipalities. They will fund things like EMS services and infrastructure.

Here is the full list, as described, on the auditor's website:

COUNTY-WIDE

Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board (MHARS): .5 mill additional operating levy; increases tax from $4.83 to $17.50 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years.

LIBRARY (SEE DISTRICT MAPS)

Lane Library: .75 mill renewal operating levy; no additional cost. The current tax is $15.33 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for a continuous period of time.

.75 mill renewal operating levy; no additional cost. The current tax is $15.33 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for a continuous period of time. MidPointe Library: 1.25 mill additional operating levy; increases the tax from $14.63 to $43.75 per $100,000 in property value beginning the 2025 tax year (payable 2026). Will collect for a continuous period of time.

SCHOOL

Monroe Local School District: 3.49 mill additional bond levy at a cost of $122.15 per $100,000 in property value. Scheduled to collect for 38 years. (A 3.49 mill bond levy is expiring that was also collecting $122.15 per $100,000 in property value.)

3.49 mill additional bond levy at a cost of $122.15 per $100,000 in property value. Scheduled to collect for 38 years. (A 3.49 mill bond levy is expiring that was also collecting $122.15 per $100,000 in property value.) Princeton City School District: 5.0 mill additional operating levy; cost is $175 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for a continuous period.

CITY/TOWNSHIP/VILLAGE

City of Oxford: 2.6 mill additional fire & EMS levy; cost is $91 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 10 years.

2.6 mill additional fire & EMS levy; cost is $91 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 10 years. Lemon Township: 3 . 8 mill replacement fire & EMS levy; increases tax from $78.93 to $133 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years.

3 8 mill replacement fire & EMS levy; increases tax from $78.93 to $133 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years. Ross Township: 2.75 mill renewal fire & EMS levy. No additional cost. The current tax is $56.34 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years.

2.75 mill renewal fire & EMS levy. No additional cost. The current tax is $56.34 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years. Village of College Corner: 7.0 mill renewal policy levy; no additional cost. The current tax is $151.21 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years.

7.0 mill renewal policy levy; no additional cost. The current tax is $151.21 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years. Village of New Miami: 6.0 mill additional fire & EMS levy; cost is $210 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years.

6.0 mill additional fire & EMS levy; cost is $210 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years. Village of New Miami: 3.0 mill additional streets levy; cost is $105 per $100,000 in property value. Will collect for 5 years.

The estimated cost voters will receive through the calculator is based on 2024 property valuations.

Click hereto calculate how much these levies will cost you if they are approved by voters.