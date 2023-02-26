Watch Now
1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on I-75

FRANKLIN, Ohio — One person was killed and another injured following a two-vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday night, the Ohio State Patrol said.

Police said the crash occurred on Interstate 75 north of State Route 123 in Franklin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A vehicle driven by a Florida resident was going south on I-75 when it came to a stop in the right lane after experiencing equipment failure, police said.

66-year-old Metodi Panev, of Cincinnati, struck the rear-end of the stopped vehicle. Panev was transported from the scene by the City of Franklin EMS to Atrium Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The other driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

