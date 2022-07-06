1 arrested in connection to assault at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault after an attack at The Banks this weekend.

Faith Parker punched a woman several times in the face while highly intoxicated, according to court documents.

A woman with the same name as the victim posted to Facebook about the incident, saying both she and her husband were assaulted by a group that included one female after a Reds game on Saturday night. WCPO has made multiple attempts to reach the victim, but has not received a response.

An incident report from Cincinnati police shows the woman and her husband claimed they were victims of an assault. However, Parker is only charged with one count of assault. Court records show she was arrested early Sunday on East Freedom Way.

WCPO did speak with a family member of the victims who had no comment on the situation. Requests to CPD for additional information have not been answered.