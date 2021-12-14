LIVE: Beshear providing update on relief efforts for victims of tornadoes

Gov. Andy Beshear is providing another update on the damages and relief efforts happening in western Kentucky after multiple tornadoes tore through several counties, killing at least 74 people.

Teams are still combing the rubble in several counties throughout western Kentucky and Beshear said he still expects that death toll to rise.

Watch the update live below:

In all, 88 people total are confirmed dead as a result of the tornadoes:



74 in Kentucky

6 in Illinois

4 in Tennessee

2 in Arkansas

2 in Missouri

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said it's now confirmed that at least 5 tornadoes hit the region, including one tornado that traveled roughly 200 miles and left the town of Mayfield, Ky. devastated.

The National Weather Service has not yet released its findings on the storms, but a spokesperson said Sunday the damage surveyed so far indicates at least one tornado was at least an EF-3. The NWS defines an EF-3 tornado as severe, with winds of 136-165 mph.

On Saturday, the governor announced the creation of a fund to help pay for aid and rebuilding efforts in communities. By Monday evening, the account had received 44,358 donations totaling well over $6 million, Beshear said. The fund will go directly to victims of the tornadoes, starting with covering funeral expenses.