CINCINNATI — Army veteran Joe Bolger is gearing up for his second cross-country bike ride to raise money for cancer research, driven by personal loss and a commitment to help others facing the disease.

Bolger, a Dayton resident, will participate in Bristol-Myers Squibb's Coast to Coast for Cancer ride later this month, cycling from Topeka, Kansas, to St. Louis, Missouri over three days as part of the pharmaceutical company's annual fundraising effort.

"The bike ride that I'm riding for is called Coast to Coast for Cancer," said Bolger, who works for Bristol-Myers Squibb. "Every dollar raised literally goes to the V Foundation."

WATCH: We spoke to an Army veteran about his cross-country bike ride for cancer research

Army veteran prepares for second cross-country cancer fundraising ride

The former Army ranger first participated in the ride in 2019, tackling the challenging Rocky Mountain segment from Salt Lake City to Denver.

"I rode in 2019 for my dad who was suffering from throat cancer, and my mother-in-law who was suffering with lymphoma," Bolger said. "And since then, they have both passed away due to cancer."

The experience of watching his loved ones suffer motivated Bolger to apply for this year's ride with just one hour left before the deadline.

Bolger, who earned his ranger tab and was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia, joined the military straight out of high school in Massachusetts. After his service, he attended Ohio State University and settled in the Dayton area.

Though Bolger was diagnosed with prostate cancer himself, he hesitates to call himself a cancer survivor, saying his experience was far less difficult than what he witnessed his family members endure.

"I don't call myself a cancer survivor because I watched my dad," he said. "He had extensive chemo, extensive radiation. They thought they got it all. Then like a year later, it came back."

The Coast to Coast for Cancer ride involves nine teams cycling in segments across the United States, starting in Oregon and ending in New Jersey. Teams ceremonially carry sand from the Pacific Ocean to mix with sand from the Atlantic Ocean at the ride's conclusion.

Bolger has been training intensively for the ride, recently completing 165 miles over three days in 90-degree heat. His segment will cover approximately 80 miles per day from Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27.

Through his involvement with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Veterans Community Network, Bolger also volunteers at local VA hospitals and mentors new veterans joining the company.

"Anything we can do to just raise awareness about the research and the desire and the need for additional research," Bolger said. "It's just motivating to me to just be part of a bigger cause."

The ride raises funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which distributes grants to hospitals and research institutions applying for cancer research funding.