American Legion Post holds fundraiser to benefit McNicholas High School veterans memorial

CINCINNATI — A fundraiser held at American Legion Post 484 in Mount Washington is helping preserve a memorial honoring five McNicholas High School graduates who died serving the U.S. military.

The annual event — now in its third or fourth year — features food and live music, with proceeds going toward upkeep of the memorial on McNicholas' campus and, potentially, student scholarships.

Jim Hay, a McNicholas graduate and Marine Corps veteran, helped conceive and build the memorial, which was dedicated in May 2009.

"With the fundraiser, we've paid out scholarships over the years, we've done improvement projects around the school and community," Hay said.

WATCH: We spoke to Marine Corps veteran Jim Hay about the importance of the memorial

Veterans fundraise at American Legion Post to benefit Cincinnati high school, scholarships

Hay said the effort to create the memorial began when the school's development director approached him about a small amount of donated funds and asked if he could do something with it. He formed a committee, and about a year and a half later, the memorial was dedicated.

The memorial highlights five service members killed in action, with additional stones surrounding it honoring others who served. Among those recognized is Brad Giesting, who completed multiple tours of duty and passed away in 2016 after his service ended.

For Hay, the memorial and the community support behind it carry deep meaning.

"Number one, that they're remembered and they're appreciated and from a community perspective, they're honored. It is an honor, and it's a sense of duty that we have to maintain it, get the word out and not just for our local community, but for all those who have served," Hay said.

Funds raised at the event are held in an account through McNicholas High School and tracked separately for the committee. The money goes toward maintaining the memorial, and Hay said scholarships could return depending on how well fundraising goes.

McNicholas High School has also supported the effort through its military history club, which has held car washes to raise money for the memorial. Student volunteers also log service hours at a local cemetery where Revolutionary War soldiers are buried — including Sergeant William Brown, described as one of the first recipients of what would become the Purple Heart.

The school hosts a Veterans Day program each year, bringing in a guest speaker for students and opening the event to all local veterans.

"It's been great to have McNick's support, bringing in a guest speaker every Veterans Day, and we invite all local veterans. No matter who went to school or where you're at, come on over to the presentation, and then we serve breakfast," Hay said.

American Legion Post 484 also participates in Memorial Day ceremonies at the memorial site each year as part of its annual route of honors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.