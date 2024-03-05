WATCH: WCPO 9 Anchor Al Schottelkotte’s visit to USS Cincinnati submarine

CINCINNATI — During the Cold War, Cincinnati's name was also part of a critical underwater mission in the world’s oceans to maintain peace and be ready to respond within a moment’s notice.

The USS Cincinnati (SSN-683) was a Los Angeles-class nuclear powered submarine. Launched the 19th of February 1977 to much fanfare and the focus of WCPO 9 cameras and legendary anchor Al Schottelkotte.

The launch, as he reported, “thrilled everyone who watched.”

Schottelkotte would do much more than report on the christening and launch of the USS Cincinnati. He would also embark on a journey to Andros Island in the Bahamas to share with viewers the new submarine and its crew as the first journalist to ever go aboard.

The United States Navy’s base on Andros Island still operates today. The Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) performs undersea simulated warfare to sharpen the skills of submariners.

Through his reporting Schottelkotte was able to give Cincinnati area viewers a glimpse inside operations at AUTEC as well as a personal tour as he experienced the USS Cincinnati and introduced viewers to its many crew members.

As he reports his journey to the submarine started at 4:49 a.m. as he caught a Navy boat to go out and meet the submarine about 5 miles out into the Atlantic Ocean.

As Schottelkotte boarded the Cincinnati he was greeted by Commander Kurt Juroff.

“Commander Juroff, I’ve welcomed the dawn in lots of places in my lifetime, but I’ve never before did it on a bridge of a nuclear submarine, the Cincinnati,” Schottelkotte said.

Commander Juroff responded, “Well sir you’re certainly welcome on board this ship. I fell as though this ship belongs to you as well as us because you come from the city.”

Al Schottelkotte’s five part series showed life on board the ship from the pilot seat of the Los Angeles-class submarine to the galley and the way sailors lived for months on end while on mission.

The USS Cincinnati was decommissioned the 29th of July 1996.

While Schottelkotte’s reports rest in theWCPO archive vault the USS Cincinnati will live on in a new spot within a newly-announced memorial, highlighted on WCPO News Anchor Craig McKee’s Homefront segment.

USS Cincinnati submarine memorial finds permanent home

The new memorial will feature saved parts of the submarine. The conning tower with planes, upper rudder and the sub’s emergency diesel powered generator. The generator painted red and dubbed the ‘Big Red Machine’ in honor of the Cincinnati Reds winning team at the time.

You can see the full report on the memorial by visiting theHomefront page of WCPO.com

