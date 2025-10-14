Veterans get expanded food assistance through monthly mobile drive in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Every month, nearly 200 veterans in Cincinnati receive crucial food assistance through an expanded mobile food distribution program at the VA Medical Center, providing 75 pounds of groceries to help sustain them for about four weeks.

"The biggest benefit is having access that others don't have access to," said Nicole Comer, who leads voluntary services for the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.

The program started in 2022, but in January 2025, the nonprofit, Soldiers' Angels, took over the operations.

Each veteran receives one box of non-perishable food items, one bag of non-perishable items, one box of fresh fruits and vegetables and a box of frozen food.

Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers' Angels, said the organization is "actually the largest food provider exclusively to veterans in the U.S."

Soldiers' Angels started in 2003 as a way to help deployed service members, but now offers support for active duty personnel, veterans and their families. The group took over the Cincinnati mobile food distribution from the VA to improve the program's offerings.

"They were relying on donated food products, and so we're able to come in and supplement and spend money to actually purchase items so that the families are getting well-balanced meals," Palmer said.

The process is designed to be quick and convenient for veterans. Participants never have to leave their vehicles during the entire distribution process. The distribution provides 175 spots available each month, ensuring every veteran gets the same amount of food, whether they arrive first or last in line.

To register for the program, veterans can click here. After creating a profile and registering, veterans receive a monthly link to try to secure a spot.

Once veterans set up their profile, they only need to revalidate once per year instead of registering each month under the previous system.

The next mobile food drive is scheduled for Friday, Oct.17, on the VA Medical Center campus. While spots for Friday are filled, veterans can register now for November's distribution, which will include Thanksgiving items.

