FALMOUTH, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky nonprofit is launching a new initiative to help consumers find and support veteran-owned businesses in the Tri-State area.

Anna Weinel, co-founder and CEO of Tri-State Veterans Assistance Network, recently challenged her Facebook followers to spend $20 at a veteran-owned business. The response revealed a gap in available resources for consumers wanting to support veteran entrepreneurs.

"Many people reached out to me and said, 'do you have a list of veteran-owned businesses? How can we find out if a business is veteran-owned?'" Weinel said. "I just realized that there's not a resource to consumers where they can pick from a list."

WATCH: We talked with Tri-State Veterans Assistance Network about their directory effort

Northern Kentucky nonprofit working to create veteran-owned business directory

Weinel plans to meet with veteran-owned businesses throughout southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southern Indiana to highlight them on the organization's Facebook page. The goal is to create a comprehensive resource for consumers who want to make informed spending decisions while supporting veterans.

"There's lots of ways to support veterans, and you know we focus on homeless and food insecurity, but another great way is to make sure the veterans who are not homeless and food insecure don't become homeless or food insecure," Weinel said.

The Tri-State Veterans Assistance Network, founded in March 2024, primarily helps homeless and food-insecure veterans by providing clothing, food and home furnishings. Weinel started the organization after volunteering with Soldiers' Angels and noticing veterans moving into empty apartments without basic necessities.

"I was watching them move into apartments and not have the things they needed," Weinel said.

In her front yard, Weinel has two 8-foot by 40-foot storage units and receives donations from realtors, families downsizing and widowers wanting their deceased veteran spouses' belongings to help other veterans.

Weinel's inspiration came from her son, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton who is scheduled to return home in July after four years of service. She began volunteering after he graduated from boot camp.

The organization has built connections with Hamilton County Veterans Services, Easterseals/Redwood, the VA and Joseph House. However, Weinel notes that only 42% of area veterans use VA services, leaving 58% who might need assistance outside traditional channels.

Veteran-owned businesses interested in being featured can click here to contact the organization through their website, email ann@tri-stateveteransassistancenetwork.org or by calling 859-322-9087.

The organization maintains over 700 followers on Facebook and is developing a TikTok presence to expand outreach efforts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group and find more Homefront stories here.