New fund at NKU supports veterans facing unexpected challenges | 'We want them to have a sense of belonging'

American Legion Post 203 &amp; Auxillary 203 donates $10,000 to NKU Veterans Resource Station
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University has launched a new program to provide financial assistance to veteran students facing unexpected challenges.

The Moonbeam Grant allows the university's Veterans Resource Station to offer up to $500 to veterans enrolled at NKU who need help with expenses like car repairs, housing bills, textbooks or technology.

"We don't want to just support our NKU veterans, we want to give them an experience that is just better than OK," said Jennifer Stephens, advisor to the Veterans Resources Station Educational Team at the university. "If they hit stumbling blocks, we want to shine the light on a path that can lead to a better future for them."

The fund is supported by donations, with no amount considered too small.

Learn more about the grant in the video below:

Northern Kentucky University offering grants for military students

The American Legion Post 203 in Latonia and its auxiliary recently contributed $10,000 to the initiative.

"When they make that transition from military life to civilian life, they have enough things to worry about and it's a privilege for us to be able to eliminate some of the problems that they may face," said Chuck Wills, commander of the American Legion Post 203.

The Moonbeam Fund aims to assist the 658 military-affiliated students currently enrolled at NKU, including 238 military veterans, 239 dependents and 31 active duty or reserve members and 55 VR&E students.

"We're glad they served. We want them to have a sense of belonging and that they are so important," Stephens said. "It's an honor that I can serve on this advisory board."

The university also offers other resources for veteran students, including a food pantry, clothing closet and textbook lending library. The goal is to support the whole veteran, not just their academic needs.

The American Legion plans to continue fundraising for the Moonbeam Fund through events like bingo nights and bowling. They also intend to host a graduation ceremony and free bowling night to celebrate the veteran students.

"It's the next leadership, and it's the ones that's going to keep our organizations together," Wills said. "For us, it just makes it easier for the whole family once we can contribute to help with their causes, to get through some situations."

You can donate to the Moonbeam Fund by heading over to NKU’s Veterans Resource Station website.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.

