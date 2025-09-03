FORT THOMAS, Ky. — More than 600 flags were planted in Fort Thomas' Tower Park this week, each one representing a veteran who died by suicide.

"If you could name the emotions of a roller coaster, it's the emotions I have right now," said Deb Winkler, a volunteer at Northern Kentucky Service Members, Veterans and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition.

WATCH: Winkler speaks about how the cause hits home for her

More than 600 flags planted in Tower Park to honor veterans who died by suicide

Winkler’s son, Matthew, was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. He did two tours as a senior intelligence specialist. Then, just 10 days before his 28th birthday, he died by suicide.

"As a mother, I attempted to try and find those resources for Matthew, to help Matthew, and I was turned away because I was not a spouse," Winkler said.

She said that's why she has continued to advocate for nearly 10 years, making sure every veteran — single or married — has access to mental health resources.

She now helps represent families in the Northern Kentucky Service Members, Veterans, and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Skip Tate, who works for the Northern Kentucky Health Department, also volunteers with the coalition.

He planted flags so each veteran could be remembered forever.

"Suicide is totally preventable, and it's such a tragedy," Tate said.

Tate's trying to spread the word about veteran resources available, like the 988 free suicide prevention hotline.

"We honor people who lost their lives in war, but these seem to be the forgotten veterans who lost their lives as a result of the war," Tate said.

More information about veteran resources can be found here.