Loveland Stage Company teams up with local producer to honor veterans with night of magic

LOVELAND, Ohio — The Loveland Stage Company is set to host a two-night magic show that celebrates veterans while raising funds for a critical theater upgrade.

The "Stars of Magic" event will feature professional magicians performing Friday, May 30 for the general public and Saturday, May 31 exclusively for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Jenna Schroeder, the theater's president, said the show aims to bring joy and recognition to local veterans.

"Let's show them how much we care," Schroeder said. "We've created a special evening to honor our veterans together."

Loveland Stage Company teams up with local producer to honor veterans with magic

The Friday performance is open to all, with ticket proceeds supporting the theater's urgent need to replace its HVAC system. The Wounded Warrior Project has sold out its exclusive Saturday show.

Event producer Paul Ketterer, an amateur magician himself, was inspired to organize the show after meeting a Wounded Warrior Project representative.

"What a great way to use the talent of these magicians to entertain the veterans who have given so much for us," Ketterer said.

The performances bookend the week of Memorial Day, providing a timely tribute to military service members.

You can click here to purchase tickets to the Loveland Stage Company's Friday show, which begins at 7 p.m. In-person ticket sales will also be available at the theater's box office beginning at 6 p.m.

