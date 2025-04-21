'It solves a bigger need' | Cincinnati hotel initiative provides transitional housing to veterans in need

CINCINNATI — The Quality Inn in Cincinnati has become a vital lifeline for homeless veterans, converting its unused hospitality spaces into transitional housing that addresses a pressing need in the community.

Spearheaded by General Manager Snehal Bhatnagar, known as Toby, the project has transformed the hotel's sixth floor into a dedicated veterans' housing program, initially accommodating 13 veterans with plans to expand to 25.

The initiative arose from previous programs during the COVID-19 pandemic that successfully provided emergency housing to vulnerable populations.

Each veteran is offered fully furnished rooms for a monthly cost of $730, which includes utilities, Wi-Fi and access to communal spaces designed to foster a sense of community and support. The cost is paid either in part or in full by the HUD-VASH program, depending on each veteran’s needs.

While the dollar amount per veteran is nowhere near the amount regular hotel guests can bring in, Toby said, "It solves a bigger need."

Rick Foster, former Marine Corps veteran, serves as a poignant example of the program's potential impact. Struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues, Foster faced a dire situation before entering the program.

"I was basically looking at the end of the road," Foster said, sharing how the program has provided him with stability after completing rehab treatment programs through the Fort Thomas VA.

He said the building makes him feel safe. A drastic difference reflecting on his years on the streets.

"If it wasn't for the VA, I don't know what I would do," Foster said. "The HUD-VASH program has saved my life. I've been in poverty most of my entire life."

Beyond just shelter, the sixth floor includes a community room for social interaction, job resource workshops, and VA-sponsored programs, all protected by 24-hour security to create a sense of safety for the residents.

Toby said personalization and a welcoming environment are critical components of the initiative, with staff trained to engage with veterans on a personal level.

Todd Sledge, Chief Public Affairs Officer at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, said the VA doesn't actively case manage veterans that are at the Quality Inn, but they do "provide referral support to those veterans when there is a need to align services within the Cincinnati VA that are needed."

"In March of this year, we did start a Veteran Coffee & Donut collaboration with Amvets Post 1988 in Monfort Heights," Sledge said. "Cincinnati VA staff will also be starting soon cooking classes in collaboration with Cincinnati VA’s Food and Nutrition Services. The veterans at Quality Inn are permitted to have microwaves, slow cookers, and air fryers, so we are highlighting recipes using those food prep resources."

Toby said if what they’re doing proves to be successful, there’s the possibility of retrofitting the rooms with kitchenettes to give the veterans the opportunity to cook more independently.

"If this works out, then we can replicate on every floor," Toby said.

He said the hotel has 245 rooms in addition to a 12th-floor 2,000 square foot space that can be used for a variety of veteran programs and activities.

