Improvement for Hamilton County Veteran Services Commission comes at a cost as 3 new members appointed

CINCINNATI — Using the power of the State of Ohio’s revised code, the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners officially inserted themselves into the official business of the county Veterans Services Commission.

“We had the ability to put six people on the board where we would have had the majority, but in the interest of partnership, we said we will just do three,” Hamilton County Board of Commissioner Alicia Reece said.

She said the partnership can no longer be a one-way street in which the county approves and fulfills the VSC budget request.

“We're not just here to give you money and then you run off and say you're independent,” Reece said. “Then when it's a problem, here come the I-Team over here. We're talking about a real partnership.”

VSC Executive Director Orlando Sonza and the VSC knew the change was coming. They triggered the county's new appointees by trying to right a ship that has seen a lot of public outcries following the WCPO Homefront investigation into the VSC's spending and lack of services compared to smaller nearby counties.

Since the investigation, the VSC replaced its executive director, replaced and added new commissioners and has worked to increase office staff and create a wide range of services from dental and vision to transportation for medical appointments.

All of that costs a lot more than the VSC spent previously, going from $ 1.4 million last year to their 2025 budget request of $2.8 million, according to the county commission.

“We actually kind of asked the VSC to do this. We need the VSC to provide services to the veterans in our community, they were really struggling to do that under their current budget, so this is a significant increase,” Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.

Each of the county's commissioners picked a veteran to fill the three new seats on the VSC.

Air Force veteran and current City of Cincinnati council member Victoria Parks, Army veteran Bill Burwinkel and Marine Corps veteran and radio talk show host Lincoln Ware will now join the VSC commission meetings.

These are five-year appointments.

“I’m pleased to congratulate Mr. Lincoln Ware, Ms. Victoria Parks, and Mr. Bill Burwinkel on their appointments to our Veteran Service Commission,” Sonza said.

He took over the executive director position when the former executive director decided to step down following the Homefront report.

“Their leadership, experience, and dedication as Veterans will enhance our mission to serve Hamilton County’s Veteran community,” Sonza said. “I look forward to working with them to strengthen our services and ensure Veterans and their families receive the support they deserve.”

Each of the three appointees will receive a total annual salary of $7,050.39.

Veterans looking to contact the VSC, attend a meeting, or look at previous meetings on the commission’s YouTube channel can visit the HCVSC website.

