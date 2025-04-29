Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission expands transportation program, plans for relocation

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission is set to launch a comprehensive transportation program as it prepares to relocate to a larger facility.

Beginning June 1, the commission will introduce a 22-foot van designed to transport veterans to medical appointments. The vehicle can accommodate three wheelchairs and features an electronic lift, a first of its kind operation for the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission.

Orlando Sonza, the executive director of the Veterans Service Commission, said the program aims to serve veterans living outside traditional bus routes.

"We anticipate this will be so successful that we'll need a fleet of vans within one to two years," Sonza said.

The two hired drivers are going through training ahead of the launch.

The organization is also moving to the former Mercy Health building in Bond Hill, tripling its current office space. The new location offers 1,600 parking spots and improved accessibility, addressing previous challenges veterans faced when visiting the downtown office.

As part of the expansion, the commission is actively recruiting veteran service officers and drivers. Interested veterans can apply through hcvsc.org.

The transportation program and facility move represent significant improvements in veteran services for Hamilton County, providing enhanced mobility and accessibility for local veterans after our Homefront investigation into overall operations compared to other county veteran commissions.

Veterans looking for transportation options for travel reimbursement or bus passes can also reach out through the VSC website here.

