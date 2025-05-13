Golfing for camaraderie: Air Force nurse shares passion for game, its healing power for veterans

CINCINNATI — On any given day, Air Force Major Jessica Blair could be 40,000 feet in the air, tending to our nation’s wounded as a flight nurse. When we caught up with her, she was doing the one thing she says keeps her grounded — golf.

“Golf is my outlet. It's a great outlet for stress,” she said, emphasizing the therapeutic nature of the game.

We met with Blair at Meadow Links Golf Academy to discuss her being chosen among other veterans to represent our region in the upcoming Secretary’s Cup. It’s an annual golf tournament limited to 12 teams of four veterans who have participated in the PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) program.

This year marks Meadow Links Golf Academy's first participation since it began nominating teams in 2016.

PGA HOPE, led by PGA of America golf professionals, is the only adaptive golf program with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Veterans Affairs, allowing VA facilities to refer veterans to PGA HOPE as a therapeutic option.

“I signed up, showed up, and this has been a life-changing experience,” she said of being part of the program.

Out at the academy driving range, golf pro Matt Starr was helping fine-tune Blair’s swing ahead of the tournament. Starr is also the lead instructor for the PGA HOPE Program at Meadow Links and explained the significance of the tournament for veterans.

“It's an opportunity for us just to give back and create a community for our military veterans,” he said. “They're part of a team, part of a family, and oftentimes they're in search of something to bring that camaraderie feeling back.”

Both Blair and Starr highlighted how crucial programs like PGA HOPE are in supporting veterans.

“Some veterans struggle day to day with certain battles, whether it be physical or mental,” Blair said.

The program aims to provide veterans with a chance to connect with others who share similar experiences, fostering lifelong friendships.

“Golf can be very healing. It can be very therapeutic,” Starr said, underscoring the sport's ability to promote mental health among veterans. Blair echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of having supportive connections after service.

“It's crucial for veterans to get outside, get some fresh air, and play with others who have also served their country,” she said.

Aisha Johnson, Alyson Goolsby and Melissa Dickens will join Blair to represent veterans in the tournament.

Leading up to the Secretary's Cup, Blair said she's determined to represent southern Ohio and the PGA HOPE program to the best of her abilities.

“We want to win and represent southern Ohio, PGA HOPE, the best we can,” she said.

For veterans interested in participating in the free PGA HOPE program, head over to their website for more information on upcoming clinics.

