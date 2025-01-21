Echoes of Valor: Cincinnati & Hamilton County Library showcases stories of service

CINCINNATI — Among the thousands of authors and millions of stories on newly renovated shelves and displays at the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library, there is a true memorial to those who’ve served and sacrificed for their country.

“This place has always been about honoring those who served," said Brian Powers, reference librarian at the downtown Cincinnati branch.

A bronze medallion commissioned in 1954 and embedded in the floor when the downtown location opened in 1955 welcomed library visitors and honored those in Hamilton County who gave their lives for "God and Country."

"It was part of the original vision to make this a place that celebrated the service and sacrifice of our community," Powers said.

Held out of the public view are decades-old books and scrapbooks that further document the history of service within the county.

"These were put together by two librarians, one from World War I and one from World War II," said Powers.

The fragile bindings hold pages of photos and stories from the frontlines of war. Another nearby binder features the membership cards of Gold Star mothers.

The librarians, Powers explained, researched and found photos to match the mothers' photos. In addition, numerous newspaper clippings help tell the stories from overseas.

Now, the library is focused on continuing its collection as part of its Veterans History Project exhibit, where interactive touch screens allow visitors to explore the recorded stories of local veterans.

The stories are being collected as part of the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

"So many of these veterans, especially from Vietnam, never had the chance to share their stories. We have to make sure their voices are heard," said Powers.

To date, they’ve collected over 700 veterans’ stories of service and invite more veterans to reach out to the library to schedule a session. Brian Powers explained that if the veteran is unable to come to the library for the interview, their team can come to them.

"This place is more than just a library," Powers said. "It's a living, breathing testament to the sacrifices of our community."

If you’re a veteran and would like to record your story of service in the permanent archives reach out to the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library directly via 513-369-6900 and ask about participating in the Veteran History Project.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.