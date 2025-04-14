Cincinnati tiny homes project aims to provide transitional housing for veterans

CINCINNATI — A new nonprofit organization is working to create a unique solution for veterans struggling with housing, developing a community of 25 tiny homes designed to provide a supportive transition from military life to civilian independence.

Tiny Homes for Humanity, founded by Earl Crossland and Larry Plum, seeks to establish a comprehensive support community for veterans facing housing challenges, mental health issues or those emerging from rehabilitation programs.

"We're not just providing housing," Crossland said. "We're creating a community that offers resources, support and a pathway to stability."

The proposed village will feature 25 handicapped-accessible tiny homes, each approximately 400 square feet, with a kitchen, bathroom, living area and small front porch.

Crossland, a retired architect, said each unit will be constructed using innovative Structural Insulated Panels, allowing for rapid assembly and energy-efficient design.

Plum, a military veteran and the project's chairman, was inspired after visiting a similar veterans' tiny home community in Kansas City.

"Why can't we do this in Cincinnati?" he said. "The village concept is crucial. Veterans can feel isolated, but this community provides a shared bond and mutual support."

The project goes beyond simple shelter, integrating comprehensive support services directly into the community. Plans include an on-site manager, community gathering spaces, a dog park, and a community garden.

The founders aim to collaborate with local veterans' services, including the VA and Hamilton County Veterans Services, to provide job training, counseling and benefit assistance. Funding will potentially utilize the HUD-VASH program, where veterans pay 30% of their income, with the remainder covered by housing vouchers.

Each home is designed as transitional housing, with residents typically staying one to two years while rebuilding their lives.

"The goal is to give veterans a stable environment to reestablish themselves," Crossland said. "It's about providing control over their environment and helping them rebuild responsibility."

The project faces its most significant current challenge: finding suitable land. The founders have spent six months searching for a property with appropriate zoning, size and location. They're exploring options with city authorities, the Port Authority, Hamilton County Land Bank, and are open to donations from faith groups or veteran-owned companies.

Both Plum and Crossland believe they could fill all 25 units immediately, highlighting the critical need for such housing solutions.

The estimated cost is approximately $65,000 to $70,000 per home, with the organization exploring sponsorship models similar to Habitat for Humanity. They could see the possibility of local companies potentially "adopting" individual homes, creating community engagement and funding opportunities.

Transportation accessibility is another key consideration. The founders are committed to locating the community near public transit routes, ensuring residents can easily access work and essential services.

The founders see their project as more than a housing solution—it's a holistic approach to veteran reintegration, by providing not just shelter but a supportive community with integrated resources.

"We're leaving no stone unturned," Crossland said. "Our commitment is to make this happen and provide a meaningful pathway for veterans."

As the project moves forward, Tiny Homes for Humanity continues to seek community support, potential land donations, and partnerships with local organizations committed to supporting veterans.

Anyone wishing to find out more information can visit the Tiny Homes for Humanity website.

