Staying healthy for the holidays: Tips from health experts on illnesses going around in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — With the holiday season in full swing, it's the time of year when several seasonal illnesses tend to go around.

Around this time last year, health officials were warning of a spike in both RSV and the flu. While they're not sounding the alarm in 2023, they're still urging people to take steps to avoid getting sick.

“Right now we’re seeing a lot of respiratory viruses," said Dr. Robert Tracy with St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Northern Kentucky.

He said they're especially seeing RSV cases.

CDC data shows Kentucky is averaging about 57 positive RSV tests a week, which is about on par with the average number of positive tests per week during November.

In Ohio, CDC data shows the state is averaging about 698 positive RSV tests a week, which is up from about 650 a week in November.

“Probably the biggest thing is we do now have the monoclonal antibody that’s called Beyfortus," Tracy said.

That antibody is an RSV shot approved by the FDA over the summer.

As WCPO 9 has previously reported, the show has been hard to come by, so for parents who haven't been able to get the shot for their child, Tracy has some other tips.

“If you’re ill, try to stay away. If you are sick or have sniffles, wear a mask so you’re not transmitting it," he said.

As always, Tracy said washing your hands is key to preventing any illness.

Currently, the Ohio Department of Health lists flu activity in Ohio as moderate.

Since October, CDC data shows there have been more than 8,000 cases of flu-like illness in Ohio, more than 7,000 in Kentucky and more than 11,000 in Indiana.

Tracy is encouraging everyone to get their flu shot and the latest COVID-19 booster.

“It’s never too late to get those right now. Especially as we’re heading into the holidays, it takes about two weeks for the vaccines to really kick in and be effective," he said.

While there are several illnesses that go around this time of year, last month the Warren County Health District reported an uptick in whooping cough and pediatric pneumonia.

As of Wednesday, the county told WCPO 9 cases for both are still rising.

“Pneumonia typically presents as fevers, cough, not feeling well. So it’s really important that parents and caregivers have their children seen by their primary care physicians and practitioners if they have a fever, if they have a cough, if they’re just not feeling well," said Warren County Health District Medical Director Dr. Clint Koenig.