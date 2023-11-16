Ohio sees increase in whooping cough cases, outpacing other states for 2023

LEBANON, Ohio — Ohio has more cases of whooping cough than any other state so far this year, according to CDC data.

That data shows that Ohio has reported 632 cases of whooping cough to the CDC so far this year. In comparison, at this time last year, the state had reported 119 cases.

Locally, Warren County is seeing a sharp uptick, with their health district reporting 14 cases in the last month. In 2022, Warren County reported just one case.

WCPO

“The uptick is a bit unusual," said Dr. Clint Koenig, director of the Warren County Health District. “I think the main area of concern is that we promptly identify and treat those individuals.”

Koenig said early symptoms of whooping cough are similar to cold symptoms. They include:



Runny/stuffy nose

low-grade fever

mild cough

“Whooping cough is very contagious. It’s among the more contagious respiratory diseases that is around, which makes it so hard to contain sometimes and it also is very dangerous for the most vulnerable such as infants under one and individuals with chronic illness," Koenig said.



He said anyone with these symptoms who has been around someone with whooping cough should see their doctor because getting treatment early is key.

While the Warren County Health District said it doesn't know why there's such an increase right now, it — along with other health departments — is encouraging vaccination.

“The vaccines are our best and most essential tool of prevention," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.