CINCINNATI — Despite decades of warnings about the dangers of ultraviolet (UV) exposure, tanning is making a comeback among some young people.

Dermatologists say social media trends are encouraging some members of Gen Z to embrace tanning culture, with users sharing tips on tracking the UV index and identifying what they believe are the best times to tan.

But the trend comes as new survey data from the American Academy of Dermatology shows sunburns remain common across the United States. One-third of Americans reported experiencing a sunburn this year, with Gen Z reporting the highest rates of severe burns.

Watch: We speak with a local dermatologist about the misconceptions surrounding tanning

Gen Z's tanning trend raises alarm among dermatologists

Health experts say the findings are concerning because repeated UV exposure increases long-term risk. Research shows one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, and just five sunburns can more than double the risk of melanoma.

Dr. Jonathan Webster, a dermatologist with St. Elizabeth, said tanning is often misunderstood.

“People think that because the sun makes UV light, getting it artificially through a tanning bed is a safe way to get it,” he said. “That’s not the case.”

He said even a tan itself is a sign of injury.

“When you get that burn and then have that tan after, that was a damage event,” Webster said.

The risks are especially serious for people who start tanning young.

“The earlier that you get some type of cell damage, the longer you're going to see the results of that damage,” he said.

Webster said UV exposure increases the risk of melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, and also contributes to premature aging, like wrinkles and leathery skin.

While cancer risk is well known, he says appearance-based warnings may resonate more with younger people.

“I don’t think the skin cancer risk always resonates as much, but talking about long-term cosmetic outcomes can be pretty effective,” Webster said.

The renewed interest in tanning comes as federal regulators stepped back from a proposed nationwide restriction on tanning beds, leaving regulation to individual states.

Dermatologists continue to recommend limiting UV exposure, wearing sunscreen and avoiding intentional tanning.

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