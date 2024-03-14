Cincinnati Health Department warns of measles exposure at Disney On Ice performance

CINCINNATI — Anyone who attended the Disney On Ice performance on March 8 may have been exposed to measles, the Cincinnati Health Department announced.

The CHD said it has been notified of a measles exposure at Heritage Bank Center during the show. People who attended or were in the building up to two hours after the 7 p.m. show ended may have been exposed.

Individuals who attended the show and have symptoms like a high fever, cough, running nose or watery eyes are encouraged to isolate until they can make testing arrangements. Another indication of possible exposure could be a rash that develops three to five days after symptoms begin, the health department said.

The health department is asking those who have symptoms not to seek testing today "because of the potential for exposing many more people in the hospital emergency room."

"Further information will be forthcoming about arranging testing," the health department said.

CHD noted that the risk for anyone vaccinated for measles is low.