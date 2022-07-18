Watch Now
Anti-Semitic message posted by Bracken County Republican on Party Facebook; ATF director targeted

Post has since been deleted
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. — The Bracken County Republican Party is facing backlash after an anti-Semitic message was posted on its official Facebook page.

The post, which went up Friday, targeted the new ATF Director Steve Dettlebach.

"A Jewish anti-gun activist, Steve Dettlebach, has just been made director of the ATF," the post reads. "The Jewish junta is getting stronger and more aggressive."

The word "junta" is defined as a military or political group that rules a country after taking power by force.

The post has since been deleted. The KY Jewish Council posted a picture of the original message to Twitter along with the initial response from Karin Kirkindol, the Bracken County GOP chair.

"Earlier today, I was made aware of an inappropriate post on the Bracken County GOP Facebook page," Kirkindol wrote on Twitter. "That post does not represent the values of the Bracken County Republican Party. It was incredibly insensitive. We will investigate how this occurred and we commit to tighter oversight of our social media going forward."

The Republican Party of Kentucky is condemning the language in the post.

"We want to make it clear: It does not represent the values or ideals of the Republican Party of Kentucky," said Republican Party of Kentucky director of communications Sean Southard.

WCPO reached out to the Bracken County Republican Party for a comment about the post and has not heard back.

