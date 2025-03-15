'This is as grassroots as you can get' | Harrison teacher organizes campaign to protest Trump Administration

CINCINNATI — More than 50 people huddled around one another Friday in the gym of the Pleasant Ridge Montessori School to discuss ways they could push back against one of the world's most powerful bureaucracies: the U.S. Government, now helmed by President Donald Trump.

Harrison teacher Christy Pember, leader of the group Coffee. Compassion. Action!, organized the meeting.

"That's literally what our democracy is, is those tiny voices that can aggregate into something powerful," Pember said.

The people who answered Pember's call to action broke into five groups to determine social media messaging, plan marches and rallies, investigate donors to campaigns and more.

Malcolm Browning is backing Pember's effort to bring others on board.

"This is as grassroots as you can get," Browning said.

He told WCPO 9 News he was passionate about resisting the Trump Administration because his partner lost his job at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"It feels awful," Browning said. "It feels like the rug is being pulled out from underneath you. He had a great career at the CDC."

The group's first goal, Pember said, was getting Ohio's two new Republican Senators, Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted, to do a series of town halls to hear from constituents about Trump Administration policies like major cuts of federal jobs and potential cuts to Social Security and Medicaid.

Earlier this month, the National Republican Congressional Committee urged congressmen not to do in-person town halls after a series of heated discussions with voters.

Pember wants to see the pair host six town halls before July, with one in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland and three in other areas around the state at the senator's choosing.

WCPO reached out to both Moreno's and Husted's offices, but we only heard back from Moreno's.

“Assisting Ohioans is Senator Moreno’s top priority. He meets with Ohioans every single day both in Ohio and Washington and has been transparent about his commitment to passing President Trump’s agenda," the statement reads.

When asked specifically about town hall plans, Moreno's team didn't clarify.