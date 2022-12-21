Helping To Make Insulin Therapy More Affordable And Accessible

Even with National Diabetes Month behind us, it is important to continue to bring awareness to a disease that affects over 37 million Americans, both youth and adults. Diabetes occurs when your blood sugar is too high and it can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves and heart. The disease is often managed with insulin, yet the cost of insulin continues to increase, and research shows that some Americans ration insulin because of the high cost.

Dr. Gary Grosel, Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare of Ohio joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to explain.

Everyday 7.5 million Americans rely on insulin to manage their blood sugar levels and to help prevent the complications of living with diabetes. But this lifesaving drug is becoming increasingly expensive. Its average price has nearly doubled since 2012, creating a significant financial burden for millions of people. Pharmaceutical companies and market dynamics impact the price of prescription drugs, including insulin. These dramatic price increases may put the drug out of reach for some or force people to make difficult decisions regarding whether or not to fill prescriptions for insulin. A study released last month found that 1 in 5 adults with diabetes are rationing their insulin to save money.

UnitedHealthcare is committed to helping our members manage their chronic conditions, like diabetes, by offering access to affordable prescriptions. UnitedHealthcare recently announced that beginning January 1, 2023, our eligible commercial members will pay $0 out of pocket for preferred short and long-acting insulins. Eliminating out-of-pocket expenses for insulin may help reduce the burden of medical costs on consumers and encourage better medication adherence, reducing the risk of expensive hospitalizations, the reoccurrence of diabetes from which a member has recovered, or diabetes becoming symptomatically apparent.

About 1.5 million people are diagnosed with diabetes every year, so the number of people living with this disease is only going to increase. In addition to adhering to an insulin regime, it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Dr. Gary Grosel shared five tips that can help improve your quality of life while living with diabetes:



Eat well-balanced meals

The food we eat impacts our blood sugar levels. Reduce processed foods, avoid foods high in sugar and manage calorie intake. Stay active

Working out may improve your blood sugar levels because your muscles use glucose for energy. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol

Tobacco and nicotine lessen the effectiveness of insulin, which can make it difficult to manage your blood sugar levels. Talk to your doctor about whether or not you should drink alcohol, which can also affect your blood sugar levels. Manage stress

Taking control of your stress may help you better manage your diabetes, because cortisol (the stress hormone) may increase your blood pressure, which may raise your heart rate and cause a rise in your blood sugar levels. Build a care team

Finding a diabetes care team is important to living a healthier lifestyle. Your team may include your primary care doctor, an endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, a registered dietician and/or a personal trainer.



For more information about saving money on insulin and managing diabetes, visit uhc.com

