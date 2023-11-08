Voters renew property tax levy to benefit Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's tax levy, Issue 19, has passed.

Issue 19 doesn't raise property taxes for Hamilton County residents, but renews the current rate. This costs homeowners just under $10 per $100,000 in home value.

The property tax brings in roughly $7 million per year in maintenance and animal care, including food, medical care and more. This makes up roughly 17% of the zoo's budget.

In February 2023, Cincinnati Zoo Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenike asked the Hamilton County Tax Levy Committee for an "inflationary increase." The committee rejected that proposal.

If the committee had allowed the zoo to seek more money, the tax levy would have asked for roughly $3 more per $100,000. This would have garnered an additional $3 million for the zoo to use in its yearly operating budget.

"The cost to care for and feed our animals has increased and the cost to stay on top of our aging infrastructure has continued to grow," Jenike previously said. "Deferring problems only leads to bigger problems down the road."

There was an overwhelmingly wide margin between those voting to renew the levy versus those against. More than 70% of voters in Hamilton County voted to renew the levy.

Historically, voters have supported the zoo tax levies and overwhelmingly approved a five-year levy in May 2018.

The Cincinnati Zoo has continued to work on major projects throughout the grounds as part of its "More Room to Roam" campaign. The zoo raised $160 million during its campaign. Local philanthropists, Harry and Linda Fath, donated $50 million to the campaign. It was the largest donation in zoo history.