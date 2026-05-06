Trump-backed Eric Conroy wins Republican primary for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati native Eric Conroy, who President Donald Trump endorsed, has won the Republican primary for Ohio's 1st Congressional District, according to WCPO projections.

Conroy, who was raised on Cincinnati's west side, beat challengers Rosemary Oglesby-Henry and Holly Adams in the primary race.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Conroy was a case officer with the CIA, where he was stationed in Afghanistan, Poland and Iraq before he moved back to Cincinnati.

Conroy's campaign was based on "defending the American dream for Southwest Ohio," according to his website.

Conroy was endorsed in mid-April by Trump on a Truth Social post.

"A Brave U.S. Air Force Veteran, and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Officer, Eric knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strongly Support our Great Heroes in Law Enforcement, and Champion our Military and Veterans," Trump wrote. "In Congress, Eric will work hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

In response to Trump's endorsement, Conroy said he looked forward to joining the president in Washington to "cut reckless spending, slash red tape, secure our borders and defend conservative values for Southwest Ohio families."

Conroy will now face the Democratic primary winner Greg Landsman in the general election on Nov. 3.