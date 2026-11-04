Republican Warren Davidson projected to win race for Ohio’s 8th congressional district

CINCINNATI — Republican incumbent Warren Davidson is projected to once again win the race for Ohio's 8th congressional district, according to WCPO projections.

Davidson has defeated Democrat Vanessa Enoch for the fifth time in the congressional race.

Davidson has represented the district since winning a special election in 2016 following the resignation of former House Speaker John Boehner. He has also previously defeated Enoch in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024.

As U.S. Representative, Davidson is currently the chairman of the National Security & Illicit Finance subcommittee, part of the House Financial Services Committee and also part of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Ohio native and Army veteran ran on several key issues, including the economy, immigration and secure borders, strong families, national security and more, according to his campaign website.

Beginning in 2027, Ohio's 8th congressional district is made up of parts of Hamilton County, Butler County, Preble County, Darke County and Miami County.