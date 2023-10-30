REMINDER: Vote by mail applications due Tuesday for election on abortion, marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The deadline to apply to vote by mail for the Nov. 7 election in Ohio is Tuesday evening.

In this election, voters will decide on local issues and candidates, like city council members, and statewide Issue 1 and Issue 2. Issue 1 is the amendment to protect access to abortion and contraception, while Issue 2 would legalize recreational marijuana.

All ballot applications must be received by county boards of elections by 8:30 p.m. These could reach the boards by U.S. mail or brought to their 24-hour drop box.

At this point, it is your best bet to fill out the form and bring it directly to the dropbox.

Each county board of elections has its own system for requesting an absentee application, or a voter can use this form prescribed by the secretary of state (Form 11-A).

To be clear: this is just the application portion of the vote-by-mail ballot.

Ohio has a two-step process for absentee ballots.



Apply by filling out a mail-in ballot request and returning it to the BOE Getting the actual ballot sent via mail

If you return your absentee ballot by mail, it must be postmarked no later than Nov. 6 and received by your county board of elections no later than four days after the election.

What is Issue 1?

"The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety" would allow every person to have the legal choice on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy.

RELATED | Ohio early voting guide for November 2023: Issues 1 and 2 explained

What is Issue 2?

The Marijuana Legalization Initiative would let voters choose if Ohio should legalize marijuana for adults 21 and up. If passed, Ohioans would also be able to grow up to six plants. In addition, The proposal would impose a 10% tax at the point of sale for each transaction.

When do I vote?

Vote at your local board of elections on these days:



Oct. 16-20: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 30: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 31: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 1-3: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Nov. 5: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Citizens can no longer vote on Nov. 6, the Monday before the election.

Vote at your polling location on Nov. 7. Polls open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Find your polling place by clicking or tapping here.

What do I need to vote?

In order to cast a ballot, voters must have an unexpired Photo ID such as a passport or driver's license. Previously, voters were able to use non-photo documentation such as bank statements, government checks or utility bills to register to vote.

CLICK HERE for more information on ID requirements.

Here is the list of acceptable types of valid ID:



Ohio driver's license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

A US passport

A US passport card

US military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

More information for voters

To check your voter registration status, find your polling place, view your sample ballot and more, head to the Ohio Secretary of State's VoteOhio.gov website.